5 surprise cut candidates for Broncos ahead of 2023 season
- Veteran Safety in risk not only to lose starting spot in the roster, but also his job?
- A couple of the 2023 free agent signings don't make the team?
4. Tremon Smith, Cornerback/Kick Returner
Tremon Smith was signed to be a depth cornerback. He was the starting kick returner for the Houston Texans, but in Denver, it looks like he is not even considered as the starter at that position. It looks like it will be between receivers Montrell Washington and rookie Marvin Mims.
Denver drafted Riley Moss, and he has missed most of the training camp with an injury, but still, they signed veteran Fabian Moreau, who has way more starts at cornerback than Smith in the past couple of seasons. The starting cornerbacks are Pat Surtain II and Damarri Mathis. Smith has no chance to be a starter, and so far is a player whose name did not show much in training camp. Additionally, he had an awful preseason week one game against the Cardinals.
I think that the Broncos would rather have Moreau than Smith on the roster. Moreau has 27 starts, 127 tackles, and 21 pass breakups in the past two years, while on the other hand, Smith has 4 starts, 43 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 4 pass breakups.