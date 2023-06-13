5 superlatives for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
By Jon Beare
3. Broncos Player With The Most To Lose
This player will need a massive rebound season in order to re-establish himself in the NFL and to start showing why the Broncos went out and got him a few seasons ago.
Russell Wilson is the most important piece of the upcoming season and all eyes will be glued to the television screen watching his every move come September. Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, and while ex-head coach Nathaniel Hackett was definitely at fault, it all will fall back to Russell in the end.
If Wilson does end up struggling in similar ways he did last year, I truly think the Broncos will try and fix whatever is left of the season and look to move on next year. Despite the massive number crunch, it is at least fathomable that the Broncos could start to look elsewhere. However, hope remains.
Enter Sean Payton who will be tasked to revitalize Wilson and bring him back to the player we all hope he still is. Payton and the Broncos have done as much as they can this off-season to surround Russ with talent and protection on offense and keep the stingy defense intact. There is no doubt in my mind that Russell Wilson has the most to lose on this team.