5 superlatives for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
By Jon Beare
The Denver Broncos are determined to reclaim their status as a winning franchise. With an influx of new personnel and players eager to make a significant impact, they are gearing up for a successful season.
There is always an intriguing level of excitement this time of year in the football calendar and for the Denver Broncos, the mile-high air is clearer than ever. There is a lot to be excited about in Denver with a new head coach, new players, and returning players looking to make a more significant impact from a season ago.
All eyes will be on certain players to perform, and while it is easy to simply talk about each player or coach, let's give them a superlative label to narrow in on exactly what they can achieve this season.
So without further ado, here are 5 superlatives for the 2023 Denver Broncos
5. Best Position Group
You could go in a few directions with this one, but with the recent addition of a familiar face, I went with the position group that is too hard to argue against.
This defensive backs group is one to be excited about. Let's start with the best of the best in Pat Surtain and Justin Simmons. Having two blue-chip players in the secondary will give your defense a huge boost of confidence in today's pass-heavy NFL. Broncos fans should rest easy knowing these two will be flying around come September.
Surtain is coming off a 1st Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl season, and is often cited to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league going into his third NFL season. He is everything we hoped he would be so far, and his ceiling continues to rise for the Broncos. Meanwhile, Broncos stalwart Justin Simmons continues to make his case season after season for being one of the best safeties in the NFL and his play certainly makes a good case. Simmons is the leader and lifeblood of this defense.
Look for a big jump in play for Damarri Mathis this season. Mathis could really round out and come into his own this year for the Broncos which would make this secondary even stronger. Add in the rock-steady nickel corner K'Waun Williams and the Broncos have their starting three corners locked in.
I thought the Broncos did a nice job in bringing back the ageless wonder Kareem Jackson, who not only will push for his old starting role but brings leadership and a work ethic that this team raves about. Caden Sterns remains an intriguing piece and selecting Riley Moss gives this team more depth at one of the most important positions in the NFL. Bravo, Broncos.