5 spots on roster where Broncos may need to find a long-term answer
Defensive end
The Broncos are going to be sticking with the 3-4 defensive base and the team has D.J. Jones and free-agent signing Zach Allen but after that, there are many questions.
The Broncos lost Dre'Mont Jones to free agency and replaced him with Allen. The veteran Mike Purcell is still on the roster, but he doesn't scream long-term solution. So who does?
In a perfect world, the answer would be Eyioma Uwazurike, last year's fourth-round draft choice out of Iowa State. He seemed to be a great value for the team in the draft but he played very sparingly as a rookie. The team will be looking for him to become a much bigger force this season but he would have to make a big leap to be the Week 1 starter.
So who will be? Purcell? Jonathan Harris? Neither of those is a great option and are certainly nothing more than a placeholder until a better option is found.
This is a position the Broncos need to look at thoroughly in the draft and if a good option can't be found there, then they need to go back into the free-agent pool and maybe bring back a familiar face in Shelby Harris, at least for the time being.