Broncos add perfect piece to defensive line with Zach Allen
On the first day that teams are able to begin negotiating with free agents around the league, there may not have been a more active team than the Denver Broncos.
That should excite the heck out of Broncos Country.
The Broncos had already made a slew of moves on Monday, wasting no time getting after the effort to revitalize the roster. According to reports, the team has now agreed to terms on a three-year deal with defensive lineman Zach Allen that is worth up to $45.7 million in total.
This is a great move for the Broncos for a variety of reasons.
Allen is a bully in the trenches and has gotten stronger since coming into the league. While he has played for a defense in Arizona that has not made a lot of noise in recent years, he did play for Vance Joseph, who is of course back with the Broncos.
The team needed to add a piece on the defensive line as it appears that it will be difficult, if not impossible, to bring Dre'Mont Jones back at this point. If you look here at my ideal free-agent haul for the team, Allen was a notable piece.
Allen was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Boston College.
After putting up 16.5 sacks in college, he was an intriguing prospect coming into the league. He has shown improvement in each of his seasons in the league and last season was his best, in which he had 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
The signing of Allen is not one that is going to make fans jump up and down as his name is largely unrecognizable outside of diehard NFL fans. But that doesn't mean he can't play and that doesn't mean it's not a good move.
For a team looking to improve its defensive line with an affordable player that comes with a big upside, the Broncos could not have asked for much better than what they could have in Allen.