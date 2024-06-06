5 remaining free agents the Denver Broncos should sign before the 2024 season
4. Bryan Mone, DT
A lesser-known player, Bryan Mone did not play in 2023 due to injury and is now a free agent. Having played four seasons for the Seattle Seahawks, Mone would be a nice depth piece along the DL. The Denver Broncos did add two DTs in free agency, Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson. Bryan Mone is in the same tier as those guys, so I don't see the harm here.
And frankly, Denver should have done a bit more with their DT spot. The trade for DE John Franklin-Myers was lovely, but not upgrading from DJ Jones was a miss. Since they don't have a clear upgrade now being it's late in the offseason, it's worth it to sign a FA like Bryan Mone to help raise the floor of the defensive front.
5. Quandre Diggs, SS
Quandre Diggs has been very good for a long time, and with Justin Simmons no longer in the picture, Denver could still add to their safety room. They signed former Dolphins safety Brandon Jones in free agency and also re-signed PJ Locke III, so the top three players in this unit appear to be Jones, Locke, and Caden Sterns.
There is room for a veteran addition, and Diggs is someone who is all over the field. The three-time Pro Bowler has 15 interceptions, 29 passes defended, and 324 total tackles over the last four seasons, which were all with the Seattle Seahawks, who he last played for.
I mean, with it being this late in free agency, Diggs likely isn't going to cost a ton at all, and while the Broncos do appear to have a much-improved secondary from 2023, it cannot hurt to add a savvy veteran.