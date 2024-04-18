5 prospects the Broncos should find a way to get after first round
The Denver Broncos have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and there is quite the pool of talent in front of them.
Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
Could the Broncos double-dip at wide receiver by selecting Corley and Luke McCaffrey (or two other receivers)? They could and they probably should, particularly if the team decides to move on from Courtland Sutton.
The idea to draft McCaffrey is an obvious one for multiple reasons. Playing in the same city his father once starred in would make McCaffrey and instant fan favorite, but it wouldn't just be a sentimental pick, it would be a sensible one.
McCaffrey is better than a lot of teams likely thought initially and his name has seen some movement up draft boards in recent weeks. He is coming off of a huge season at Rice where he caught 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns.
McCaffrey is not a guy who is going to be a team's No. 1 wide receiver or one who breaks games open with his play. But as a complementary option who gains the trust of his quarterback, McCaffrey could absolutely be the guy his dad was. One who was not afraid to go over the middle and make a play on third down when the team really needed one.
If he lands in Denver, it would be a great fit.