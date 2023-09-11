5 players the Denver Broncos must add after Week 1 loss
Denver Broncos must add some help after Week 1 loss
The Denver Broncos lost at home to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, in case you haven't heard, and it's clear that this team needs to make some additions to the roster. The Broncos simply didn't have enough against the Raiders in the way of playmakers offensively, whether we're talking about wide receivers or tight ends.
Unfortunately, it's slim pickings out there, but there could be chances to add some veteran help via free agency or perhaps poach someone off of another team's practice squad.
We're going to do our best to play the part of pro scout and GM and figure out some solutions for the Denver Broncos to get some more juice in the lineup despite limited options available.
5 players the Denver Broncos should sign after Week 1 loss to Raiders
1. Dan Arnold, tight end
Wouldn't it be nice to have a tight end on the roster right now who could run fast? The Denver Broncos traded Albert Okwuegbunam to the Philadelphia Eagles for next to nothing, and now with Greg Dulcich suffering an injury in Week 1 against the Raiders, it looks like they could use his athleticism.
With all due respect to Adam Trautman, it looked like he was dragging cinder blocks in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Raiders as Russell Wilson hit him over the middle of the field with a chance to outrun or shed one defender for a key first down. Unfortunately, Trautman's lack of speed cost the Broncos a shot at keeping the drive alive, and they were forced to punt.
Not that Dan Arnold would be the savior, but as a former wide receiver, he's at least got a little giddy-up and he's also played in Sean Payton's offense in the past. At least adding this guy to the practice squad and seeing what he's got on a trial basis would be interesting. He has 95 career receptions for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns at an average of 13.2 yards per reception. He's currently a free agent.