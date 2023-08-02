5 players already tumbling down the depth chart at Broncos training camp
- Shuffling at the wide receiver position
- Clarity coming at running back
- Defensive linemen shifting
5. KJ Hamler, other incumbent wide receivers
The Denver Broncos went from having an exceptionally deep wide receiver room to having some serious question marks in a matter of minutes early on in the week.
Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending Achilles injury while KJ Hamler was waived with a non-football illness designation. That non-football illness designation is apparently a mild heart condition that will take Hamler a few weeks to get taken care of. There's a possibility that Hamler could return to the team at a later time (he cleared waivers) but as of right now, there are more questions than answers.
It's cheating a bit to say that Hamler has fallen down the depth chart due to this, but it's not just him. It's other incumbent receivers as well.
Kendall Hinton started off training camp on the PUP. While he's since returned from the PUP, it seems like most of the reps with Patrick and Hamler gone are now going to players like Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway, Marvin Mims, and even Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
Another player whose name has surprisingly not come up much in the offseason really at all? Jalen Virgil. We haven't seen or heard pretty much anything from the second-year player who was a training camp and preseason standout from a year ago.
Montrell Washington finally got his name in the mix at Tuesday's practice for the Broncos, but he's another player who hasn't really gotten a ton of positive hype. He was a training camp standout last year as well, but where does this coaching staff view him in terms of a receiver/returner going forward? Are they as high on him as the previous regime? Is he going to have to prove himself in game situations?
The Broncos brought in Michael Bandy, a slot receiver and punt returner who has some NFL experience in the past. It's clear right now that the team is content with its top-end guys at receiver, but the only incumbent (behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy) that is pushing for significant playing time, it would seem, is Brandon Johnson.