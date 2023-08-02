5 players already tumbling down the depth chart at Broncos training camp
- Shuffling at the wide receiver position
- Clarity coming at running back
- Defensive linemen shifting
It's the early stages of training camp and it's nearly impossible to make depth chart determinations at this point. The real depth chart shuffling will start to reveal itself as the team gets into preseason games. With the Denver Broncos, it's especially hard to determine which players are moving and shaking the depth chart right now because of reporting restrictions out of training camp.
We can only read tea leaves, follow breadcrumbs, and do our best to identify which players have been standing out so far. And again, it's so early on in camp. The Broncos have only had just two padded practices and they are rotating players with different units to find these answers themselves.
The best we can do at this point is speculate and discuss what we know. But let's talk about a few players on the roster who may be "tumbling" down the depth chart, or at least giving way to other players who are looking good.
Players "tumbling" down the Denver Broncos depth chart early in training camp
1. Tony Jones Jr., running back
The running back position has been one of the more underrated storylines for this Denver Broncos team over the course of the offseason. Of course, the biggest news has been the speedy return of Javonte Williams, the top running back on the team. Beyond that, the Broncos brought in Samaje Perine from the Bengals in free agency and many people thought they could still be big players still on the free agent or trade market for additional depth.
Up to this point, the biggest addition the team has made outside of Samaje Perine has been Tony Jones Jr., the former undrafted free agent who played for Sean Payton in New Orleans. Jones is another big, powerful back like Williams and Perine, and it feels a little bit like he's dropping down the depth chart at this point.
Both Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin offer the Broncos an element of speed at the position that none of the other backs bring to the table, and it feels like those two are clearly the favorites over Tony Jones Jr. at this point in time, despite the fact that his presence on the roster may have indicated he was an initial favorite, given his prior time in New Orleans with Payton and company.