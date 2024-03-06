5 next Broncos players who could be cut or traded after Russell Wilson
Which Broncos players could be cut or traded next after the Russell Wilson move?
2. DJ Jones, DT
The Denver Broncos could save just under $10 million by cutting DJ Jones this offseason. While that doesn't seem like an ideal plan given the team's inability to stop the run last year even with Jones on the roster, the Broncos can't really afford to commit the nearly $13 million in salary cap space to Jones this coming season.
And with that $10 million in salary cap savings, they could probably add at least two impact players on the defensive line.
At some point, it seems like cutting Jones is inevitable. The Broncos expected a bit more out of him in terms of overall impact based on what we had seen in San Francisco.
3. Courtland Sutton, WR
There have been some cryptic posts being made by Broncos WRs Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick since the Russell Wilson release. And in Sutton's case, even before that.
Sutton has been in Denver since 2018 but it would be understandable if the 2023 season was his last with the franchise. He has two years left on his deal, and cutting or trading him could save the Broncos about $9.75 million in salary cap space.
It would create a gap at the receiver position, there's no question about it, but maybe the Broncos are interested in doing a bit of a reset at that position. We know Marvin Mims will have an expanded role this coming season, and with the Broncos picking up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option, decisions will need to be made on guys like Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick very soon.