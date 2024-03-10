5 moves Broncos will make next after trading Jerry Jeudy
What moves could be coming next after the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns?
Where do the Denver Broncos go next after trading wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns? Everything the Denver Broncos have been doing lately signals that the team is taking on a full-scale rebuild, unlike any other rebuilding project that's been done since the team won Super Bowl 50 eight years ago.
Russell Wilson has been released. Justin Simmons has been released. Jerry Jeudy has now been traded. The Broncos are sending signals that they are ready to overhaul the roster and get all new players in the building at key positions, including obviously the most important position on the roster.
What is coming next? What should Broncos Country be bracing for?
1. Courtland Sutton being traded next?
The Denver Broncos have decided to bring back Tim Patrick on a reworked one-year contract. Not that the team is going to be relying heavily on his availability with Patrick coming off of two straight season-ending injuries, but all of the rest of the player movement now has everyone wondering if Courtland Sutton is up next in a possible trade.
Courtland Sutton himself may also be wondering that. He stated on his Instagram page that "they are playing with my emotions at this point," so maybe he's not happy, regardless of what is going to end up happening.
Sutton had a great year in 2024, the best of his career as a Bronco, but if you ask Broncos legend Mark Schlereth, Sutton's production won't be all that hard to reproduce at a lesser cost.
If the Broncos are cleaning house, what's the point in keeping Sutton around? It's a valid question to ask at this point. Sutton has two years left on his contract and the Broncos could save $9.745 million by trading or cutting him. He has too much value to be cut at this point, but then again, that's what almost everyone thought about Justin Simmons...
A trade involving Courtland Sutton could be the next bit move on the horizon.
