5 most intriguing games on the Denver Broncos' 2023 schedule
With the 2023 NFL schedule release on Thursday evening, we now know what the future holds for the Denver Broncos. Well, maybe not completely, but we know at least when they will play who, and what the season will look like, even if just on paper. Though all 17 matchups carry at least some level of intrigue, five games, in particular, stand out on the Broncos' schedule. We will rank them from #5 to #1 here.
#5- Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, Week 10
The Denver Broncos will take on the Buffalo Bills in primetime action on Monday Night Football in an early November matchup. Of course, we know that the Bills have been high up on the AFC food chain, and it could be a tough out for the Broncos. However, one thing they will have going for them is that it won't be an early-morning game on the East Coast, which history shows have always given the Broncos some issues. With the optimism that the Broncos will turn things around this year, this game could have all of the makings of a solid contest.
Last year, this game would have likely caused stomach pains for Broncos Country, solely on the large disparity between the two teams in their on-field product. According to TeamRankings.com, the Bills finished the season third in points per game, scoring an average of 26.4 points per game. On the other hand, while the Broncos did not finish dead last, it certainly felt like it at times, as the team limped into the end of the season averaging 16.9 points per game, good for 28th place in the league. However, the teams were much more evenly matched on the defensive side of the ball, with the Bills' defense allowing an average of 17.9 points a game, while the Denver Broncos allowed an average of 21.1 points per game.
However, this is a new year, and with Sean Payton in the building to (hopefully) get the most out of Russell Wilson and this offense that has faced so many struggles since the 2015 season, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic, not fearful, for this fall meeting. One more interesting aspect of this matchup--this will be future Hall of Famer Von Miller's first time suiting up against the team that drafted him second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, and who he won Super Bowl 50 MVP with.