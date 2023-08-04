5 most important players on the Denver Broncos roster in 2023
Is there a surprising candidate on this list who sticks out as one of the most important players on the roster?
3. Jerry Jeudy, WR
I think it's pretty clear that Jerry Jeudy is the top pass catcher that the Denver Broncos have going into the 2023 NFL season. He ended the year on a tear and just missed out on his first 1,000-yard receiving season. He did top 1,000 total scrimmage yards, though. With the team picking up his fifth-year option, there is a ton of pressure on Jerry Jeudy.
He's one of the best route runners in the NFL and is also quite fast. He's got adequate size and is really in many respects a complete wide receiver. With the injuries to Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler, I think even more pressure is on Jeudy to take more responsibility in this offense.
Sean Payton has spoken highly of Jerry Jeudy, and there is reason to believe that Jeudy could slide into a role that other receivers have held in Payton's offenses like Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks, and Marques Colston. That is definitely a high expectation for Jeudy, but the talent is there.
Russell Wilson is surely going to have a player or two on offense he'll rely on and use as a security blanket. Jerry Jeudy might be that guy. I think what we'll see from him in 2023, we'll see Jeudy getting the ball at or around the line of scrimmage. I think Jeudy is used best when an offense gets him the ball close to the LOS, as his YAC ability is absurd. He can separate downfield, but his best quality is his route running, so simply getting the ball in his hand should be what we see.
Jerry Jeudy also stayed quite healthy in 2022, so his health is something that needs to stay strong as well. With a strong 2023 season, the Denver Broncos may re-sign him to a massive contract extension.