5 most important games of the 2023 Denver Broncos Season
Week 10- Buffalo Bills
Coming out of the Bye week, the Broncos are going on the road to face one of the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. By this time in the season, we will know if the Broncos are serious contenders or not. Let's say that they are in this situation. Going to Buffalo on a Monday night primetime game, will all of those eyes on you are going to test you. This late into the season, it should have a playoff-type of atmosphere. Coming out of that game with a win would do wonders for this team.
Week 17- Los Angeles Chargers
If the Broncos are in playoff contention by this time of the season, then the week 17 matchup vs the Chargers is going to be very important. The odds are the Chargers are also going to be fighting for one of those playoff spots. This is a home game for the Broncos so they should have the fans on their side. This starts to become the time of the year when the spotlight is on the coaches. This is normally where Chargers HC, Brandon Staley, comes up short. Hopefully, we get to see the opposite of that with Sean Payton at the helm.