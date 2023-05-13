Three guaranteed wins on the Denver Broncos' 2023 schedule
Week 17, Home, Los Angeles Chargers
"Chargers gonna Charger" is what I'm going for here. No matter the players, no matter the coach, no matter whose under center, it always seems like the Chargers are going to underperform when it matters most.
They managed to go 10-7 in 2022 with the 13th ranked offense and 21st ranked defense. They weren't a special team by any means. Even Justin Herbert wasn't as lethal as he usually is through the air.
A team that lacks depth and pretty much lacks everything else that a viable playoff contender lacks is going to crumble when it matters most. They blew a 643 point lead in the NFL Wild Card Round to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Denver is going to win this game, no question about it. Fun fact; they've lost four straight games to the Denver Broncos in Denver. This year will make it five. No matter how bad the Denver Broncos have been these last six years, they've always been able to make life a bit frustrating for the Chargers, and that will continue in 2023.