5 key takeaways from the Broncos preseason win against the Colts
2. 'Starting defense' allowed zero points against Anthony Richardson:
The Broncos' starting offense with Nix scored points against the Colts' starting defense. It is preseason, and not all starters were playing, but still. On defense, Denver allowed zero points to Anthony Richardson and the Colts' starting offense. On the first offensive drive for Indianapolis, Jonathan Taylor rushed for two yards on the first play, and then Richardson had two incompletions. One pass was broken up by Damarri Mathis, who is fighting for the starting cornerback spot opposing Patrick Surtain II.
It was Richardson's first game following a season-ending injury in Week 5 of his rookie year. People thought Richardson was getting only one drive, but head coach Shane Steichen had him out for a second drive since the first was a 'three and out'. The Colts' second offensive drive started with a big 19-yard dart to Mo Alie-Cox but they did not convert another first down, which led to a second-consecutive punt.
Richardson was substituted for veteran and former Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco after two drives, 25 passing yards, and one rushing yard. It is important to mention that Denver's key defensive starters did not play. Notably missing were Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Patrick Surtain II, and Brandon Jones.
3. Penalties killed momentum on both sides of the ball:
Denver started their first offensive drive with a 13-yard pass from Stidham to Courtland Sutton, then a 14-yard pass to Tim Patrick (who was flagged for taunting after celebrating the catch). Following that taunting flag, Sutton had a false start. Two plays later, Mike McGlinchey had another false start. Denver ended up punting in that opening drive.
On the second offensive drive, Denver was at the Colts' 47-yard line, and then tackle Garett Bolles had a holding penalty. The drive ended with Stidham's interception, which was Samaje Perine's fault.
In the late third quarter, the Colts offense was driving, and second-year corner Art Green had an unnecessary roughness penalty which gave Indianapolis 15 free yards. The Colts scored a touchdown later in that drive.
Following that Colts touchdown, the Zach Wilson-led offense advanced 12 yards and then center Alex Forsyth had a holding penalty on a Wilson scramble, and the Broncos ended up punting on that drive.