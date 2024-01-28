5 high-risk free agents the Broncos should sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos have avenues to create millions in cap space, so they can sign some players if they wanted to in 2024.
2. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB*
If the Denver Broncos want to take a risk and upgrade over Jarrett Stidham, Jimmy Garoppolo could be an option. He signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason but was benched for rookie QB Aidan O'Connell. Garoppolo tossed seven touchdowns against nine interceptions this season, so he was simply not playing well.
With his large contract, there is just no way the Raiders keep him on the roster, so even though he is not technically a free agent, I think he will be cut by the team. When he's at his best, he's played in a Super Bowl. He's also the perfect QB to fit Sean Payton's system, and has experience serving as a backup to a young QB.
Garoppolo checks all the boxes as a bridge QB, but his injury history and his recent poor play is a bit concerning. It's safe to say that signing him in 2024 would be a risk.
3. Jordan Whitehead, S
The Denver Broncos should probably add some safety help this offseason. Kareem Jackson is out of the picture, Justin Simmons has one year left on his deal and could be traded, PJ Locke III is a free agent, and there are a ton of unknowns with JL Skinner and Caden Sterns. The Broncos would be smart to add some safety help in FA.
Well, a safety that could bring a boost to the unit is Jordan Whitehead, so has played the last two years with the New York Jets. Whitehead's stats look nice; he picked off four passes, had nine passes defended, 97 total tackles, and three tackles for loss. However, he is credited with allowing a whopping seven touchdowns in coverage. Whitehead can be productive picking off passes and limiting completions, but allowing seven touchdowns in coverage is just a huge number.
There is an argument to bring someone like Jordan Whitehead on the team in 2024, but man, it'd be a huge risk.