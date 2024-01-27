2024 NFL Draft: Best case scenarios for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have a few urgent holes they should look to fill in the 2024 NFL Draft. What are three best-case scenarios when the draft rolls around? The Broncos are currently slated to select 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. An 8-9 record in 2023 has the Broncos on the cusp of the top 10.
The team could move up a few spots if they wanted, but they do not have a ton of capital to do so. I think it's much more likely that the team trades down or selects a player with that 12th pick. It's not going to be perfect for the Broncos when the draft rolls around. They'll surely have a few of their top prospects get drafted by other teams, but there are some scenarios that could happen which would greatly benefit them.
Scenario 1: The Broncos have multiple QBs to choose from at 12th overall
Realistically, there can be as many as three first-round caliber QBs available for the Broncos when they make their first selection. Those players are Washington's Michael Penix Jr, Oregon's Bo Nix, and Michigan's JJ McCarthy. I am not here to argue about which of the three would be the best fit, but ideally, Sean Payton gets the opportunity to choose between the three.
Each passer brings their own skillset, and each one has a strong argument to be a great fit for the team. Right now, there is no indication what the Broncos could do with their first-round pick, but potentially having three franchise QBs to choose from at No. 12 overall would be a dream.