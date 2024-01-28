5 high-risk free agents the Broncos should sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos have avenues to create millions in cap space, so they can sign some players if they wanted to in 2024.
The Denver Broncos had an encouraging 2023 season, and I think they will try to build on that in 2024. Do not be surprised if the team makes quite a few free agency signings. The Broncos can be active in free agency without spending a ton of money. Low-cost free agents are a thing, but there is also reason for the Broncos to make a splash signing or two.
The team has urgent needs on defense and could benefit from adding a piece or two on offense at wide receiver or tight end. General manager George Paton said that the team isn't going to be in that first wave of free agency like they were last year, but Sean Payton is the one who makes the final decisions with the roster, and Paton has been an abject disaster as the team's GM, so I personally take what he says with a grain of salt.
Anyway, should the Denver Broncos consider signing these high-risk free agents in 2024?
1. Saquon Barkley, RB
When on the field, there might not be a more explosive running back or complete back than Saquon Barkley, who the New York Giants took second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Barkley wanted a contract extension this offseason, but he and the Giants could not come to an agreement on one, so he got a one-year deal.
And that deal lets him hit the open market in 2024, where he is surely hoping to cash in. Through six seasons, Barkley has rushed for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns. He's also added 2,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He is a true dual-threat running back and had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage during his rookie season.
However, Barkley has missed a total of 25 regular season games over his six-year career, so he's good to miss about 4-5 games per season. Especially for a RB, that statistic is a bit worrisome, but Barkley would instantly fix the Broncos run game for 2024.