5 free agents Denver Broncos were wise to avoid
Two wide receivers, two quarterbacks and a defensive player who spurned the Broncos for a divisional rival make the list.
Gabriel Davis, WR
The Broncos were not connected to Gabriel Davis in talks leading into free agency, but the team needed some more help at wide receiver and in fact, still does. But the Broncos could not have even considered the price it cost to get him.
The Jacksonville Jaguars gave Davis $39 million for three years, which averages out to $13 million per season. That is just way too much for a guy who has never caught more than 48 passes in a season and he has played with one of the best quarterbacks in football in Josh Allen over the past four seasons.
The Jaguars did lose Calvin Ridley in free agency and he got the biggest contract any wide receiver has this offseason, but he is a No. 1 wide receiver. Davis is a No. 2 guy at absolute best and in many offenses, would be a No. 3 wide receiver.
There probably weren't many (if any) internal talks for the Broncos to make a play for Davis and that's a good thing. He was way overpriced.