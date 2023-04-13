5 EDGE rushers the Denver Broncos need to track closely in the 3rd round
As we near closer to the 2023 NFL Draft that sits just weeks away, the Denver Broncos find themselves with a few holes on their roster, one being pass rush. A main need, more specifically on the outside as there remains a few concerns regarding the availability of Broncos OLB Randy Gregory and the overall depth behind Baron Browning, who just finished his first NFL season as a 3-down OLB.
Despite selecting Nik Bonitto in the 2nd round of last year's draft, if the Broncos want to compete with tough offensive lines, one being the Kansas City Chiefs in their own division, they'll need to add more arsenal to their pass rush, especially after dealing away Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Here are 5 edge rushers that would make a TON of sense for Denver in the 3rd round of this year's draft!
Denver Broncos Prospect No. 1: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
While Anudike-Uzomah has primarily been projected to be drafted in the mid-to-late 2nd round,9News' Mike Klis recently published an article in which his "mystery mockster" selected the 6'3'' 255-pound edge rusher in the 3rd round with the 68th overall pick.
For many reasons this would be a phenomenal pick and addition to Denver's pass rush for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Anudike-Uzomah has an explosive first step, moves extremely fast for a player his size, and has some of the best hit power of any defender in his draft class. He has a very high motor and rushes the passer with relentless pursuit all the way until the final whistle blows.
According to Sports Reference, in 12 games in 2021, he recorded 50 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and 6 forced fumbles. The most flashy and impressive aspect of Anudike-Uzomah's game that stood out to me in watching his film was his play recognition. It was almost as if he knew when and where the quarterback would escape or step up in the pocket before the quarterback himself decided to. A player with unreal instincts and a high IQ of how defenses and offenses operate; the Broncos absolutely need to pull the trigger if a rare talent like Anudike-Uzomah falls into their lap at pick 67.