5 early veteran cut candidates for Denver Broncos ahead of 2023 season
Broncos cut candidate: Aaron Patrick
Aaron Patrick has always been a player with promise but he's never been able to fully put it together.
By many accounts, he had a fantastic summer with the team last year and ended up making the roster only to suffer a torn ACL on a freak play in Week 6.
Patrick was being positioned as one of the special teams leaders on the roster and if he is going to continue with his time in Denver, in addition to showing he has recovered from the injury, he will have to get back to that level of play on special teams as it is his best chance of making the team.
The Broncos have other players with a chance to fill in that role, however, such as undrafted free agent Seth Benson, who could make Patrick expendable.
Who knows what kind of season Patrick could have had last year and it's a shame he didn't get to showcase his talents for very long, but he will now face an uphill battle to make the team.