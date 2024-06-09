5 dream scenarios for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
Marvin Mims Jr emerges as a WR1 in his second season
Marvin Mims Jr has all the makings of a stud wide receiver in the NFL. Even in his limited action in the receiving game during his rookie season, Mims was electric. He's got the speed to track deep balls and can run routes well. He earned both Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognitions in 2023. Mind you, he was a rookie.
Things do seem to be shaping up for Mims to have a much larger role in the offense in 2024, and the ceiling here has to be him developing into a stud WR1. This would round out the Broncos WR room and definitely give them a top unit in the NFL. Mind you, I haven't even mentioned Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Josh Reynolds, or Tim Patrick.
If nothing else, this is an incredibly deep room, but it could turn into an elite one if Marvin Mims Jr makes the leap.
Pass rush finds stability with new additions
Please.
The Denver Broncos added two players of note along their defensive front in EDGE Jonah Elliss and DE John Franklin-Myers. Elliss was the team's third-round draft pick in 2024, and Franklin-Myers was a trade from the New York Jets. It's not likely that either player is going to be elite in 2024, but the dream is that these two additions really help round out the pass rush and give the Broncos a good unit.
The team was inconsistent in getting to the QB this year and did not have a 10-sack player. DE Zach Allen led the way with 24 QB hits. You'd definitely like to see some more juice off the edge in 2024, as outside of getting the QB right, there isn't anything more important on an NFL roster than having the ability to get to the QB.