5 Denver Broncos who should remain untouchable if team enters rebuild mode
Which Broncos players should be completely off-limits if the team decides to enter a fire sale?
By Amir Farrell
Amidst recent controversy, the Denver Broncos are in a tricky situation where they need to decide: Is a rebuild soon the best option for the long-term stability of the franchise or is it unnecessary to hit the panic button just yet? Well, the Broncos' Week 4 matchup in Chicago against the 0-3 Bears will be the main deciding factor in how the ownership decides to move forward with the roster, coaching staff, and front-office personnel.
Multiple Broncos players have been thrown out as potential trade candidates should the Broncos become sellers at the trade deadline. Some of those players include WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, S Justin Simmons, LB Josey Jewell, OLB Randy Gregory, RB Javonte Williams, and OT Garett Bolles. However, moving forward, head coach Sean Payton and CEO Greg Penner will ultimately have to asses which players on their roster are worth retaining during their rebuild as long-term investments and core pieces.
Of those players who are not worth the risk of dealing away for premium draft capital include multiple offensive linemen whom Payton desires as starters for a long time.
5 "untouchable" players on the current Denver Broncos roster
1. G Ben Powers
Broncos left guard Ben Powers makes this list for obvious reasons. Sean Payton specifically targeted Powers early on in free agency as the 26-year-old offensive lineman was one of the first players in the entire NFL to sign at the start of the free agent legal tampering period. Powers was signed to a four-year, $51.5M contract and intends to remain with the team, even during a rebuild. Payton clearly envisions him as one of the NFL's best guards and he is already proving in his first three games with his new squad.
2. T Mike McGlinchey
While Broncos' new right tackle Mike McGlinchey has had his moments during training camp and the regular season, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos' front office have made it clear they view him as an elite player at his position, especially in the run game. Being signed to a massive five-year, $87.5M deal, it is hard to imagine the Broncos would include the veteran starter in their players available for trade if a fire sale becomes the path Denver chooses to follow.