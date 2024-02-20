5 Courtland Sutton landing spots if Broncos trade star receiver
Where could Courtland Sutton land if he's traded in 2024?
The Denver Broncos might be in the unfortunate position during the 2024 offseason of having to trade away some solid veteran players for some unproven NFL Draft picks. Such is life when you're a struggling team in the NFL. One player who could be on the move in the 2024 offseason is beloved wide receiver and team captain Courtland Sutton, a guy who has one of the best attitudes on the team and would be an asset in any locker room around the NFL.
Coming off the best season of his NFL career in 2023, Sutton has two years left on his contract, and is 28 going on 29 years of age (turns 29 on October 10). The Broncos might be able to get a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for those two years of Sutton in his prime years from another team, but who would be willing to pay up?
I don't think the Broncos are going to let some team just have Sutton, and there are a few teams that I think could be rather motivated to acquire him.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Regardless of whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to go through with moving on from Kenny Pickett this offseason, I think a player like Courtland Sutton could make some sense for them. We saw the Steelers take a shot on Allen Robinson last offseason -- even with George Pickens on the roster -- and it didn't work out for either side.
Courtland Sutton can give them that receiver with downfield playmaking ability they clearly seek to go along with Pickens. Or perhaps the Steelers are looking for an excuse to move on from Pickens, who is super talented but a little bit of a headache for them off the field.
Sutton could be a great mentor for Pickens, and would be a major asset for the Steelers as he's proven to be QB-proof throughout the course of his NFL career.