5 Broncos who have made themselves a lot of money in 2023
The Denver Broncos have gone from a team with a wide variety of players on the chopping block or the trade block to a team that may now have to figure out how to pay a bunch of guys. When you are winning games, these are good problems to have, and the Broncos have seen a number of key players substantially increase their overall value over the course of the 2023 season.
But which players have made themselves the most money?
Let's take a look at this Denver Broncos roster and which players have made themselves the most money (arguably) in the 2023 season.
1. Quinn Meinerz, OG
The Denver Broncos' starting right guard has been one of the team's biggest money-makers of the 2023 season. It's not that Meinerz is having a "breakout" season in 2023, by any means, but he's having arguably his best year as a pro at exactly the right time.
Meinerz was a third-round pick in George Paton's first NFL Draft with the Denver Broncos back in 2021, and he has been a phenomenal value for the team. Meinerz came from Wisconsin-Whitewater, but he made a name for himself at the 2021 Senior Bowl after his 2020 campaign was canceled due to the pandemic. He's one of the strongest, most athletic interior offensive linemen in the NFL, and he's been asserting his physical prowess in 2023.
Sean Payton places a tremendous emphasis on the guard positions in his offense, and I think it's safe to say that there will be some extension talks regarding Quinn Meinerz after this season. The great news is? The Broncos can sign Meinerz to an extension in 2024, which will be his final year under his rookie deal, and still have a low year-one cap hit in 2025. That means that Meinerz could sign a four-year extension (or something like that) and the Broncos won't face hefty cap hits until 2026 at the earliest.