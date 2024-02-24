5 Broncos players who need to be gone before 2024 season
There is no denying that these players need to be gone before the 2024 season begins.
5. Russell Wilson, QB
In an alternate universe, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos went 11-6 during the 2023 NFL Season and made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. OK, back to reality; the Russell Wilson trade has proven to be a bad one, and the contract extension is even worse. I think the most ideal of ideal scenarios is Wilson and the Broncos agreeing to a significantly revised contract that greatly lessens his financial burden on the team.
Basically, Wilson would have to agree to give back a ton of money, and I don't think he has any interest in doing that, and why should he? The most likely solution, it seems, is the Broncos ripping the Band-Aid off and cutting Russell Wilson in 2024, which would force them to absorb a huge dead cap hit.
The Broncos need a hard reset at QB and need to bring in a young, rookie QB who has genuine qualities that can translate into being a franchise passer. There is no use in delaying a QB draft pick until 2025; Denver needs to do it now. The AFC is loaded with franchise QBs and many of them are under 28 years old.
Russell Wilson can continue his career on another team. He was better in 2023, but better was proven to not be good enough.