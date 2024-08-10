5 Broncos players who could still get contract extensions in 2024
A few weeks ago, the Denver Broncos signed guard Quinn Meinerz to a massive four-year, $80 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed. Meinerz has become a top-tier guard and the Broncos locked him up for at least five more seasons since the new contract will start after the 2024 season.
Following Meinerz, there should be more players who get contract extensions in 2024, either before the new season starts (September 5) or during the season. Denver will have over 20 players becoming unrestricted free agents after the season, so locking some of them for the future before their contracts expire and they test free agency would make sense.
Which Broncos players will sign a contract extension in 2024 following Quinn Meinerz?
CB Patrick Surtain II:
First things first, the Broncos will extend Patrick Surtain II soon. We do not know exactly when, but Denver must secure 'PS2' with a long-term deal. He will reset the cornerback market, as he is one of the best if not the best at the position. The Broncos picked up Surtain's fifth-year option, but extending him as soon as possible would make things easier for Denver. With the fifth-year option, a Surtain extension could help Denver regarding their cap space, and make big additions in 2025.
The Broncos selected Surtain in the 2021 draft, and many analysts had them taking a quarterback. Surtain has been a true lockdown corner, proving doubters of the pick wrong. Jacksonville extended Tyson Campbell -- a former second-round pick from Surtain's class -- to a big four-year extension worth almost $20 million per season. I would expect the Surtain extension to be worth around $30-35 million per season, over four or five years.
Surtain has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice and has started in both. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team in 2021.
OT Garett Bolles:
Garett Bolles has been the Broncos' starting left tackle since he was drafted in 2017. The Broncos have not selected any offensive tackle in the Draft since Bolles in any round. A franchise offensive tackle is hard to find. Bolles struggled with holding penalties in the first few seasons, but overall he has been a consistent tackle. He has 99 starts in seven seasons with the Broncos.
Bolles is also the longest-tenured player on the roster, and in a recent interview post-practice, he mentioned that he wants to be a Bronco for life.
Bolles has shown that he wants to be a Denver Bronco for life, and when a player of Bolles' caliber shows that, not only in interviews but in games and practices, the team must secure him by extending his contract before he becomes a free agent after this season. He would not get a long-term extension like the one Quinn Meinerz got or as it is projected for Surtain, but a two or three-year deal for Bolles would make sense and I can see it happening during the season.
OLBs Jonathon Cooper and/or Baron Browning:
Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning will become free agents after the 2024 season, and Denver could extend contracts to both players. I anticipate an extension for one, while the other may explore free agency and potentially re-sign with the Broncos. I could be wrong and both get extensions or test free agency, but in my opinion, at least one should get an extension before the season ends.
Cooper was the Broncos' sack leader in 2023 and Browning missed 7 games. If both are healthy, this unit could be better in 2024 compared to last season, especially with both becoming free agents and how teams have given big contracts to players in the same position (for example, the Texans signed Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million deal this offseason).
Cooper himself destroyed an offensive series during a recent training camp practice.
Browning has had some flashes but has not stayed healthy. He missed some games last season, but still had 4.5 sacks. He is a speedy edge rusher who can easily make a positive impact on this team by putting pressure on the opposing team's quarterback.
Dark Horse candidate:
RB Javonte Williams:
The running back room has been solid throughout training camp so far. Javonte Williams has looked good in camp following an irregular first season post-injury, where he did not have more than four yards per carry. Before his injury, as a rookie, Williams looked like a tractor, making defenders miss the respective tackle on him.
Second-year undrafted free agent Jaleel McLaughlin had some good plays during his rookie season, and could easily be the number one running back for the Broncos, that is why I am listing Williams as a dark horse extension candidate. Denver could let Williams test free agency after the season and potentially re-sign him. The Broncos also added Audric Estimé during the 2024 draft with a 5th-round pick, and he has also looked like a tank. Veteran Samaje Perine is still with the team, and Denver added Blake Watson out of Memphis as an undrafted free agent.
Since it is a contract year for Javonte, with him looking good in camp, an extension during the season could make sense if he plays well in 2024 and improves with his receiving game.