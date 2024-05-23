5 Broncos players on the hot seat entering OTAs in 2024 season
The 2024 offseason is a pivotal offseason for so many players and coaches on the Denver Broncos. Even if the team doesn't end up having a winning record this year, there needs to be clear and obvious player development in the positive direction on a number of fronts.
There are a handful of players whose immediate future could end up dictating whether or not this team is able to truly build on a foundation beyond the 2024 season. These players are on the hot seat as we enter the 2024 offseason program, and the heat is only going to be turned up as we approach the regular season.
Which players are on the hot seat for the Denver Broncos right now? Let's look at five names, in particular.
1. Javonte Williams, running back
This quote from 9News Broncos Insider Mike Klis is pretty telling:
"After spending so much time rehabbing last offseason, his legs seemed to go dead in the final four games of last season when on a combined 47 rushing attempts he gained 124 yards — 2.64 yards per carry.- Mike Klis
That type of late-season performance had the Broncos’ brass not giving up on Williams but making sure there were lead-back alternatives."
I don't know that there's anyone more obviously on the hot seat this offseason than Javonte Williams. The Broncos need him to return to his 2021 form or he won't have a job in Denver beyond this season. The dropoff for Williams last season -- especially late -- was rather staggering. And it looked like he was in his own head.
The offense in Denver is going to catapult in 2024 if Williams returns to form, but what's it going to look like if he doesn't?