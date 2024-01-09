5 bridge quarterback options for the Denver Broncos in 2024
Will Jarrett Stidham be the stopgap, bridge QB for the Broncos in 2024?
The Denver Broncos are likely going to feature a 2024 QB room containing a rookie draft pick and a stopgap passer. Who could hold the role of that stopgap QB in 2024? The Denver Broncos signed Jarrett Stidham last offseason, and head coach Sean Payton was very complimentary of the passer. Frankly, Stidham did not look good with his two starts in 2023.
There were definitely some bright spots, as Payton was able to open up the offense a bit more, but as a passer, Stidham just will not cut it, even as a bridge/stopgap option. He signed a two-year deal with the Broncos worth $10 million, so he is under contract for one more season. However, just because he is under contract next year does not mean Denver is going to necessarily keep him under contract.
In fact, if Sean Payton does want to keep his options open for that bridge QB spot, there could be other players out there.
5 bridge quarterback options for the Denver Broncos in 2024
5. Jarrett Stidham
There isn't much more to say here about Stidham. He should be viewed as the frontrunner to hold that bridge QB role in 2024. I personally would be shocked if there was not a rookie QB on the Broncos, especially if Stidham is still with the team. I guess Stidham wasn't awful in his two starts. He threw for 496 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a 87.7 passer rating in two starts.
There could be room for Stidham to get more comfortable in the offense and be better in 2024. He could probably play well enough to hold this role for the Broncos in 2024.