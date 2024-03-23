5 biggest remaining Broncos needs after the first wave of free agency
The Denver Broncos still have severe holes on the roster, it's difficult to narrow it down to just five.
The Denver Broncos are a team with many needs as we head toward the 2024 season. The team is searching for several answers and has had to make some difficult decisions to help set them up best for the future, such as letting go of Justin Simmons, one of the best safeties in team history.
Most people rank the current roster of the Denver Broncos among the worst in the league and recent power rankings reflect that belief. The team has made some free-agents signings, but most of them have been fairly quiet because the Broncos are feeling the impact of the Russell Wilson contract and are not throwing money around this offseason.
Following the first big wave of free agency, the Broncos still have some major needs, all of which are likely to carry over into next month's draft.
Tight End
The Broncos re-signed Adam Trautman this offseason but that won't nearly be enough as his first season with the Broncos was a pretty quiet one despite being the team's top tight end. Greg Dulcich would be able to offer the team a big boost but being healthy has been his biggest hurdle and beyond that, the team doesn't have much, though Lucas Krull has some upside.
The Broncos are going to need to find another tight end somewhere, unless they want to bank on Dulcich being a much bigger part of the offense in 2024 but he has played in just 12 career games, including only two last season.
The Broncos need a tight end who can stretch the field and Trautman is not going to offer that. It will be interesting to see what the Broncos do at the position but they only have eight draft picks currently and they need to hit on each of them, so they might roll with what they have. The free-agent market doesn't have much left to offer.
Top free agents remaining:
Logan Thomas
C.J. Uzomah
Robert Tonyan