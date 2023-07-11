5 best backup quarterbacks in Denver Broncos history
The Denver Broncos have had some outstanding backup quarterbacks throughout the team's history, including former head coach Gary Kubiak.
Some of the best seasons in Denver Broncos history wouldn't have happened if the backup quarterback didn't come in and do his job. Some of the best backup QBs in franchise history have made lasting impacts on the legacy of the franchise that goes well beyond just holding a clipboard for the QB1 on the sideline.
The Denver Broncos have had some legendary QBs come through the building, but some of the most legendary QBs in the team's history are guys who don't get a ton of credit. The backup quarterback doesn't receive all the glory, but there are some backups who deserve recognition for the contributions they made to a few of the top teams in Denver Broncos lore.
Who are the five best backup quarterbacks in Denver Broncos history? Let's take a look.
Top 5 backup quarterbacks in Denver Broncos history
5. Steve Beuerlein, 2002-2003
In the early 2000s, Steve Beuerlein was a pretty high-profile backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos to have. Just a few years before he became the backup QB for the Broncos, Beuerlein made the Pro Bowl with over 4,400 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes as a member of the Carolina Panthers.
Beuerlein made appearances in 12 games over his two seasons with the Denver Broncos. He helped them win a couple of games while throwing for over 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns. Although Beuerlein didn't contribute to a Super Bowl-winning team or even one of the best teams in Broncos history, he was certainly one of the team's highest-profile backups ever.