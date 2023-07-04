4 trades to make the Denver Broncos championship contenders in 2023
The Denver Broncos can still make a few moves to put the finishing touches on what could be an elite roster. Let's look at four trades the team could make to make them a true contender. I think the Broncos are in the first tier below contenders. I think they're in a tier with the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, etc.
They have not proven to be that good of a team as of now, but I firmly believe they can dance with the best in the AFC. I trust Sean Payton and the changes he made to the roster during the offseason. The Broncos have been an outrageously active team and spent the most money of any team in free agency.
Teams who are unsure about their ability to win don't spend over $200 million in an offseason. The Broncos think they can be legit, and I second that sentiment. Could they make another trade or two to elevate the team into true, contending status?
1. Denver Broncos trade for Danielle Hunter
Reports surfaced weeks ago that Vikings' stud defensive end Danielle Hunter could be traded. The reports also seemed to indicate that the interest was serious. Well, when George Paton was with the Vikings, he likely had a big hand in drafting Hunter out of LSU back in 2015.
He's been one of the best pass rushers of this generation, if we're being honest, and quietly had 10.5 sacks last year. He does seem to be healthy after a couple of years of injury concerns. Hunter is still one of the best in the NFL at getting to the QB from the defensive interior, and the Broncos trading for him would propel this defensive line into an elite category.
They'd then be able to deploy Frank Clark as a stand-up pass rusher and would feature an unfair defensive line of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Danielle Hunter.