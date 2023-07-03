AFC West running back rotations ranked from worst to best in 2023
The Denver Broncos upgraded their running back group in 2023 with Samaje Perine coming in, but where do they rank among the rest of the AFC West?
The Denver Broncos have the potential to boast the best running back duo in the AFC West, but it's a loaded division with a number of very proven players in 2023. Prior to his major knee injury last season, Javonte Williams was looking like a star, and the Broncos signed veteran Samaje Perine in 2023 NFL Free Agency.
In 2023, the AFC West could be considered one of the most loaded running back divisions in football, but there remain some major question marks heading into the season for just about every team. How has the overall landscape of the AFC West changed at this position since last season? Where does each team rank in terms of their overall running back rotation?
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Zamir White
Crazy enough, the Las Vegas Raiders may have had the best running back in the league last year and simultaneously they have one of the league's worst running back groups. I really struggled with this ranking because I wanted to give more weight to the starters or RB1 for each AFC West roster, but this is a ranking of RB groups and rotations, and with that being the case, the Raiders' depth at this position looks awful on paper.
Last season, Josh Jacobs racked up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage on his way to 1st-team All-Pro honors, and deservedly so. Behind him, however, was nothing. The top two rushers behind Jacobs for the Raiders last season were Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham, the team's primary QBs. Zamir White played in 14 games and finished with just 70 rushing yards.
Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden at least contributed some in the passing game, but Josh Jacobs' case for a long-term contract with his pending holdout gets stronger and stronger. If he's not playing, the Raiders' running back room is one of the worst I've seen in recent memory.