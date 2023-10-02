4 takeaways from Broncos epic comeback win over Chicago Bears
The Denver Broncos have won their first game of the 2023-24 season, the first win in the Sean Payton era ...
2. Despite the good flashes at the end, the defense must improve:
For the third consecutive game, the Denver Broncos' defense allowed more than 25 points, despite facing a bottom-three offense (statistically). The Bears' quarterback Justin Fields had a historic game, not only personally but for his team. It was his first career game with four passing touchdowns (3 in the first half), the game with the most passing yards in his NFL career (335), and his personal best was 291, his first NFL 300+ passing yards game.
Regarding the team's history, he set the franchise record for more straight completions (16), his first one, was a Hail Mary to end the first half. Fields started the second half hot, with seven consecutive completions. Additionally, he had 25 rushing yards on only four carries.
The defense still had some missed tackles but looked better in the second half. They had two turnovers, something that was missing for this unit. To be specific a 'Scoop and Score' fumble return, a game-tying touchdown by Jonathon Cooper, and a win-clinching interception by Kareem Jackson. Additionally, they had some key third-down stops and a fourth-down stop.
Regarding quarterback pressure, something that was missing against the Miami Dolphins, it was very improved. The Broncos had four sacks, and nine quarterback pressures. Run defense was bad again, they allowed 171 rushing yards in 31 attempts.