4 potential cap casualties that Broncos must sign in 2024
One team's trash is another team's treasure!
Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack is another Charger pass rusher who is on a big contract. Mack is going to enter his age-33 season in 2024, but he did have the most productive year of his career in 2023, and did play and start in all 17 games. In fact, he has missed just 12 regular season games over his career, which began with the Oakland Raiders back in 2014.
Khalil Mack had 17 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 22 QB hits in 2023. He had the most sacks and second-most tackles for loss of his career. However, his cap hit in 2024 is over $38 million, which is more than a lot of quarterbacks, even. Cutting Mack would save the LA Chargers over $23 million.
And like Joey Bosa, I don't think a team would be willing to take on that massive contract, and why would they? NFL teams who are interested could simply not show any interest in trading for him until the Chargers eventually have to part ways. This way, no team has to give up any draft capital and would then get to sign Mack on a cheaper deal.
Given that he actually was more productive this year than most any other year of his career, I don't see why the Denver Broncos should not take a chance on him. He's played for the Raiders and Chargers, so why not sign with the Broncos and try to take down the Chiefs? The former Defensive Player of the Year may also have his best chance to start with a team like the Broncos, who have a huge hole along their DL.