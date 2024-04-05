4 players who will be critical to Denver Broncos success in 2024
The upcoming NFL season for the Denver Broncos might be an ugly one with lower expectations but here are four players who may have higher expectations in 2024.
By Dustin Teays
3. Alex Singleton, LB
This one is a big one in my opinion. Since coming to the Broncos in 2022, Singleton has been a tackling machine with more than 100 combined tackles per season according to NFL.com, not to mention finishing third in the league in tackles last year.
During his time in Denver, he has also had another stud linebacker lining up with him in "The Outlaw" Josey Jewell who is now with the Carolina Panthers. Now? Singleton will likely be starting alongside newly signed Cody Barton or maybe even Jonas Griffith (or Drew Sanders?) but the point remains that with Jewell out, Singleton is the leader in the linebacking core and he will need to step up in 2024 and take charge of that group.
4. Drew Sanders, LB
If you are asking yourself who is Drew Sanders, that's okay I can forgive you. Sanders was drafted with the 67th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Arkansas and was labeled with boom or bust potential by NFL.com scouting reports.
What did he do last season as a member of the Broncos in his rookie year? Not Much. He had 24 tackles and one fumble recovery. I know the Broncos signed Cody Barton but if 2024 is going to be a year of finding out what we have in personnel, then Sanders needs to start and either step up or get out of the way as he does have some freakish athletic talent and I for one would like to see what that translates to in a full season starting.