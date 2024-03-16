Broncos receive solid grade for logical signing of LB Cody Barton
The Denver Broncos have a new linebacker, one who should make a quick impact on the defense.
The Denver Broncos have been quiet since the start of the free-agent signing period, leading to a loss of patience and high frustration levels from many fans within Broncos Country. However, this team is taken the necessary approach to getting things heading in the right direction.
With that said, you likely won't see many, if any, flashy moves made by this team this offseason. Instead, the Broncos will be taking a more measured approach, studying players who are on lower tiers more closely and then plucking the exact player that they want.
The signing of linebacker Cody Barton is a prime example of this approach.
Cody Barton was a third-round pick out of Utah in 2019 by the Seattle Seahawks. He played there for four seasons before signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, where he spent the 2023 season. Now he comes to Denver looking to be an impactful linebacker in the middle of the defense, and he has the tools to do it.
Barton is an athletic linebacker who comes from an athletic family. His brother was also drafted into the NFL and his sister plays for the women's national volleyball team. He worked his way up the depth chart in Seattle and in each of his last two seasons, has posted well over 100 tackles.
That will pair well with Alex Singleton, who finished third in the NFL last season with 177 tackles. Last season, Singleton and Barton combined for 298 total tackles.
That should give the Broncos a pair of tough, swarming linebackers on the inside who can be all over the field. Barton has also shown the ability to offer some help in pass coverage, which could be huge in defending tight ends, a long-standing weakness in Denver.
Many fans will expect Jonas Griffith to be the starting inside linebacker opposite Singleton, as he was re-signed early this offseason. I happen to disagree, as Barton offers more in terms of on-field production and is just a phenomenal tackler. Griffith should be an insurance option who plays more special teams.
This was a great move by the Broncos and following the terrific under-the-radar signing of Malcolm Roach, sticks to the calculated approach that George Paton, Sean Payton and the rest of the front office are taking.
Grade: A-