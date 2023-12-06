4 players who Broncos need to give more run to if season slips away
What else do the Broncos have at QB?
Drafted safety needs to see the field
A pair of undrafted free agents could show what they are worth
Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos
If this season gets lost, the Broncos are going to want to explore all future options at quarterback. I am not currently in favor of replacing Russell Wilson, but whether he is the team's starter in 2024 is going to be quite debatable, and it will come down to a lot of different factors.
If he is not, the first guy who stands to get a look is Jarrett Stidham. Can the former fourth-round pick be a bridge quarterback for the team, someone to pave the way for an eventual franchise quarterback? That is something the team would need to find out.
Stidham had a chance to play in the preseason and he showed moments where he looked quite good as well as moments where he looked absolutely terrible. So, it's hard to say what the team has in him, but he has been a career backup since coming out of Auburn in 2019.
However, if the Broncos are eliminated from playoff contention, it would not be at all surprising to see Stidham start the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.