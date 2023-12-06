4 players who Broncos need to give more run to if season slips away
What else do the Broncos have at QB?
Drafted safety needs to see the field
A pair of undrafted free agents could show what they are worth
The Denver Broncos sit at 6-6 and are still firmly in the AFC playoff race. Because of how things are currently playing out around the league, the team will likely still be mathematically alive, at least, toward the end of the season.
But should the team slip up and fall out of contention completely, then the eyes need to start looking toward the 2024 calendar. That always begins, or at least it should, with what you already have in place.
The Broncos have many players on their roster who have not been a big part of the 2023 team, but could have big or even huge roles as early as next year. It wouldn't hurt to give these players a look in regular-season action if a playoff spot is not in the cards.
Here are four players the team needs to get a more focused look at in games that matter.
Art Green, Cornerback
Art Green went undrafted despite a good career in college at Houston and he played for the Broncos during the season, pushing for a spot on the roster. But he was waived before the season started and then re-signed to the team's practice squad.
He has been there ever since, but that's not a bad thing. The practice squad is like a developmental system, allowing the players to practice with the main roster while learning from the coaches and the veterans around them.
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain and have gotten an encouraging season from Ja'Quan McMillian, but the cornerback position still has many questions, including K'Waun Williams, who has been on injured reserve the entire season.
Fabian Moreau stepped in for a struggling Damarri Mathis and that has been a move that has paid off for the team, but there could still be a future spot for Green, a speedy corner with good size at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds.