4 players Broncos must get more from following bye week for playoffs to even be possible
The Denver Broncos are coming off of their bye week and at 3-5, will need to turn things up a notch in order to make the postseason a possibility.
Jerry Jeudy
To talk about all the reasons why Jerry Jeudy makes this list would be to beat a dead horse but at any rate, you knew he would be here. He has caught just 27 passes for 336 yards and one touchdown this season and quite frankly, those numbers need to balloon in a big way.
The Broncos reportedly turned down a third and fifth-round pick for Jeudy just ahead of the league's trade deadline. That is a more than fair offer for Jeudy considering how he's played for the Broncos during his career, so to justify the team turning that deal down, he needs to step it up a notch.
Jeudy did catch a touchdown pass in his last game, so hopefully that is something that he can build upon. But he has three receptions or less in four of the team's eight games this season, so he needs to get more involved.
The Broncos' passing game as a whole needs to be more potent as Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims could certainly step up as well. But Jeudy is supposed to be the guy on this offense and he needs to start looking like it.