4 moves the Broncos can make to spite Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
2. Draft RB Blake Corum
The Broncos have a chance to really stick it to Jim Harbaugh by drafting one of his favorite players -- running back Blake Corum.
The Broncos do have a pretty substantial need at the running back position this offseason. At the very least, I think they need to consider sweeping out the room and making some wholesale changes.
Let's start by discussing Javonte Williams, who had a slightly shockingly ineffective season in 2023. Williams was coming off of a major injury, so there's a little grace to be given, but he was the team's leader in touches by a long shot at 264, and his average yards per touch was just 3.8.
Yikes.
Williams's best trait as a player is his ability to create yardage after contact, and that was simply not happening in 2023. Broken tackles were non-existent from him. The Broncos are now facing a really tough dilemma of entering a crucial season just hoping Javonte can return to the form he showed in 2021 or adding at the position and not ensuring him the same role in 2024.
Samaje Perine was nice as a pass-catching back in 2023 but he received a shockingly low 53 rushing attempts in 2023.
You have to think Jaleel McLaughlin will be more involved in 2024, but I don't think the Broncos should marry themselves to either Williams or Perine in 2024. A player like Blake Corum could make a massive difference for this offense. This is a guy that just refuses to go down on first contact and he runs with passion.