4 moves crushing Broncos playoff hopes in 2023
The Denver Broncos are falling apart down the stretch and these 4 moves are to blame
By Randy Gurzi
1. Broncos trade for Russell Wilson continues to look bad
Ahead of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos made a huge trade for Russell Wilson. Landing the former Seattle starter was supposed to turn them into contenders but so far, that hasn't been the case. Denver was 4-11 with him under center last year and this season, they're 7-8.
It hasn't all been bad with Wilson, however. He has 6,594 yards while completing 63.3 percent of his attempts. He also boasts an impressive 42-to-19 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Having said that, he's been leaving a lot on the table, especially in clutch situations.
Wilson's entire tenure with the Broncos was summed up perfectly during their latest loss since he was arguably the only reason they were in the game — while also arguably being the reason they lost. His stats were fine with 238 yards and two touchdowns while throwing no interceptions.
Still, the offense was just 4-of-13 in 3rd down situations with Wilson being the primary culprit. He was sacked five times — often for holding the ball too long — and had three passes that should have been picked off. Wilson has been serviceable and there are times he looks great. But he's not playing up to his level of play — and so far, the Broncos look like losers in this trade.