4 moves crushing Broncos playoff hopes in 2023
The Denver Broncos are falling apart down the stretch and these 4 moves are to blame
By Randy Gurzi
3. Failing to replace Tim Patrick
A former undrafted free agent, Tim Patrick spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers before making his way to the Broncos. After two decent seasons to start his career, Patrick took off in 2020 with 742 yards and six touchdowns. He followed this up with 734 yards and five scores in 2021 and earned a solid extension for his work.
Late in the 2021 campaign. Patrick signed a three-year deal worth $34.5 million. Sadly, he's been non-existent since then.
Patrick wound up missing the entire 2022 campaign due to a torn ACL. He was hopeful he could return this year but in July, just three days before the first anniversary of his torn ACL, he suffered a torn Achilles. That meant he was once again out for the season.
Denver never made a move to replace him which has proven to be a mistake. They've had success with Courtland Sutton (770 yards and 10 touchdowns) and Jerry Jeudy (625 yards and a touchdown) but no receiver outside of them has stepped up. Now with Sutton suffering an injury, their depth is really depleted.
They could ask for more from Marvin Mims, the rookie has been better as a return man — even though he had a huge gaffe on Sunday. But even if Mims steps up his game, they're still going to be hurting for depth and have a lack of players who can score touchdowns.