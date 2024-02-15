4 free-agent wide receivers Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos could look to boost their WR room in the free agency market.
2. KJ Osborn
A solid complimentary piece in the passing game could be KJ Osborn, who has played the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2023, Osborn caught 48 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns. Over his career thus far, Osborn has caught 64% of his targets. A wide receiver who has caught nearly 2/3rds of his targets in the NFL is going to have a nice career.
Averaging 615 yards and five touchdowns over a 17-game season, KJ Osborn can be a security blanket for the Denver Broncos in 2024 and beyond. He's also missed just one game over the last three years, so he's someone who is typically always available.
3. Josh Reynolds
Someone else who fits the same mold as KJ Osborn is Josh Reynolds, who has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and Detroit Lions. Reynolds is 29 years old on the 16th of February, but was a productive player in 2023, catching 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns.
Over the last two seasons, Reynolds has played in 31 games, catching 78 passes for 1,087 yards, and eight touchdowns. He's also caught 63.4% of his targets over that stretch as well, so this is also someone who is an efficient player in that regard. For reference, Jerry Jeudy caught 62.1% of his targets in 2023. Marvin Mims caught 66.7% of his targets this past season, and Courtland Sutton caught 65.6% of his targets in 2023.