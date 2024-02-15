4 free-agent wide receivers Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos could look to boost their WR room in the free agency market.
The Denver Broncos need to get better on the outside. Their wide receiver rooms over the past few seasons have been inconsistent at best. It seems like Denver has had all the talent in the world at WR, doesn't it? In 2020, Courtland Sutton missed most of the year with a torn ACL. In 2022 and 2023, Tim Patrick suffered season-ending injuries.
Former WR KJ Hamler was extremely injury-prone, and Jerry Jeudy is just inconsistent. Denver added Marvin Mims Jr in the 2023 NFL Draft. Mims clearly has a deep-play ability but did not get a ton of time on offense this year. Surely he can make a bigger impact in year two.
Overall, though, this unit needs some help. And whoever is under center for the Denver Broncos in 2024 needs to have a viable WR corps available to him.
1. Hollywood Brown
The Arizona Cardinals are probably going to draft Marvin Harrison Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft, at least, that's the way I see it. They have the franchise QB but do not have a true WR1. One of their more notable free agents is Hollywood Brown, who began his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Brown had a 1,000-yard season in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens and has been targeted at least 100 times every season since 2020.
He's someone who has averaged 63 receptions per 17-game season, so he's got the ability to take on some volume on offense.