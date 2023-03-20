4 Free Agent running backs the Broncos should still sign
The Denver Broncos are going to be in need of another running back or two, especially considering the number of conflicting reports on the health and timeline of Javonte Williams. The Broncos already brought in former Bengals running back Samaje Perine, but he is currently the only healthy running back of note on the Broncos' roster.
The draft surplus that the Broncos possess is limited, so it might be in the team's best interest to bring in another running back or two off the free agent market. Here are four available backs who make sense for Denver
Denver Broncos should consider Jerick McKinnon
McKinnon is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Chiefs, in which he was an important part of their passing game. McKinnon became an important pass blocker while rushing for a shade under 300 yards, and 512 yards receiving, hitting the end zone 10 times in total. His production became vital to the Chiefs, putting out a strong walk year. McKinnon and his blazing speed now sit on the open market and have gone unsigned so far.
McKinnon would be a nice addition for the Broncos for numerous reasons. For one, they simply need another running back besides Perine, whether Williams is healthy for the beginning of the season or not. McKinnon would compliment Perine nicely, given his pass-catching abilities and his speed. Those pass-catching abilities and speed are a great combination for a Sean Payton system, especially given what some other pass-catching backs have been able to do under Payton (look no further than Alvin Kamara or Latavius Murray).
Murray hauled in 235 yards in receiving in his first year under Payton, and McKinnon is a much more advanced pass catcher. He could become lethal in Denver. Payton and George Paton would be wise to bring McKinnon in and make him a part of a potential three-headed monster for the Broncos.