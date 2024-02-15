4 free-agent defensive linemen the Broncos could sign in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos boost their defensive front in 2024?
2. Kevin Givens, DT
A lesser-known player, Kevin Givens has contributed to one of the best DLs in the NFL over the last handful of seasons. He's a very fine rotational player and someone the Broncos could sign to be just that. In 2023, Givens played in all 17 regular-season games and had 1.5 sacks, 22 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and four QB hits.
Denver needs to bring in some youth along the defensive line. If they can couple that with being experienced, that's even better. Well, Givens has played in 57 regular season games and nine playoff games. Givens isn't going to lead the Broncos in many statistical categories at any given point this year, but this is more of a depth signing than anything.
With Denver's limited cap spending that is surely on the horizon, they'll make these types of signings.
3. AJ Epenesa, DE
AJ Epenesa has never started full-time in his NFL career, but consider that the Buffalo Bills defensive line is very deep, so it's not like it's because of his talent level. Epenesa was a 2020 NFL Draft pick out of Iowa and is in line for a raise in 2024. He's played 15 games in each of the last two seasons, and in each of those seasons, he's had 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.
He's legitimately replicated his production over the last two years. It's wildly consistent. Well, perhaps in a starting role, Epenesa could see his production increase, and he's definitely looking to start in 2024 I'd think. Someone who won't cost a ton but does have a high ceiling, Epenesa provides that combination of youth and experience that I think the Broncos are looking for along their DL.