4 Broncos who will definitely be inactive Week 1 vs. Raiders
2. Thomas Incoom, EDGE
For the Denver Broncos in Week 1, I think you can expect a heavy dose of four guys off the edge: Jonathon Cooper, Randy Gregory, Frank Clark, and Nik Bonitto. I think we're also going to see rookie Drew Sanders sprinkled into the mix as a pass rusher.
Because of that, I think it's likely that rookie Thomas Incoom, although a talented player that the Broncos are obviously high on for the future, will have to wait to make his debut. Once again, the Broncos are very healthy across the board right now. They do have a number of guys on IR but the injury report for Week 1 was rather slim.
That pushes rookies who are still in the developmental phase down the gameday active list, including many times in favor of guys who are on the practice squad.
3. JL Skinner, safety
If you're a Denver Broncos fan that has been eagerly anticipating the debut of rookie safety JL Skinner, I think it's going to have to wait. Second-year player Delarrin Turner-Yell was kept on the roster for his special teams prowess, and while you certainly expect Skinner to eventually play special teams, I think Turner-Yell has the advantage there for the time being.
The Broncos will have a healthy safety group in Week 1 with Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, and Kareem Jackson all playing. Because those guys don't play a ton of special teams, Turner-Yell is going to likely be called upon to play that role.